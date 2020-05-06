'Paatal Lok' Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

Paatal Lok, which is produced under the banner of Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, dropped its trailer yesterday. Paatal Lok trailer gave fans the glimpse of how this neo-noir web series will be while revealing the cast of the same. Read on to know more about Paatal Lok cast and the characters that they will play in this Amazon Prive Video show:

Paatal Lok Cast

Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra

Known for films like Ship of Theseus and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kabi is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He will be playing the role of Sanjeev Mehra, a big primetime journalist. Kabi is predominantly a theatre actor and also conducts acting classes. He has played major roles in several plays till date.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Choudhar

Jaideep Ahlawat is an established actor in Bollywood. He has been seen in negative roles in films like Khatta Meetha and Commando. He will play the role of Inspector Hathiram Choudhar, who is living a stable life when all of a sudden he lands up in a big investigation. He is one of the lead characters of the show.

Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi

Abhishek Banerjee is an actor, writer, and casting director. He wrote the script of Pari, which featured Anushka Sharma in the lead, and was a casting director for films like No One Killed Jessica, Secret Superstar, and Gabbar Is Back. He will be playing the character of Hathoda Tyagi, a criminal, in Paatal Lok.

Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Singh and Asif Khan will also be seen in important roles in Paatal Lok. They will be seen playing the roles of four criminals in this crime drama. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for Paatal Lok release date which is set to release on May 15, 2020.

