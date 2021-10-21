Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma To Star Alongside Kareena Kapoor In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller

Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma are reportedly joining Kareena Kapoor for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller. The duo, who has won over the audience in recent years with some trailblazing performances in various films and web series, will be playing pivotal roles in the film. According to Pinkvilla reports, the 'taut thriller' filled with 'grey characters' will be commencing its shoot from the month of February. The film, whose story unfolds in the unchartered hills of India, will have a marathon schedule set to wrap up in one go.

The film will be shot across Darjeeling and Kalimpong over a span of two months. Bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani, it is eyeing a release in the second half of next year. With this, Kareena Kapoor will mark her second release for 2022 after Laal Singh Chaddha's theatrical premiere around Valentines Day 2022.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma to star in Sujoy Ghosh's next

Both the actors have proved their mettle in recent times, with their most hailed performances including Pataal Lok, Gully Boy, Manto, Lust Stories among others and winning several accolades. The recent project opposite Bebo comes after Sujoy's intense contemplation on various names. After finishing her shoot on the edge of the seat thriller, Kareena will move on to her next project with Hansal Mehta. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be shot across the UK.

According to Pinkvilla's sources, a top superstar will be offering Kareena an author-backed role in one of their upcoming films. Meanwhile, Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is being directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut.

Verma, on the other hand, will be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Hurdang. It stars Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivtal roles. He also has Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings in his pipeline. The comedy-drama, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, marks Bhatt's first stint as a producer.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans as well as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has Maharaja in his pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JAIDEEP AHLAWAT/ @KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/ @ITS VIJAY VERMA)