Jamie Foxx Reacts To Kanye West's US Presidential Bid, Calls Him A 'clown'

Kanye West recently took internet by storm when he announced that he will be running for US presidency this year. His announcement is a challenge to the current president of the United States, Donald Trump and his Democrat rival Joe Biden who is a former Vice President. A lot of fans and celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on Kanye West's US presidential bid on social media. Jamie Foxx became the latest one to express his feelings on Kanye West’s surprising decision. Jamie Foxx condemned Kanye West’s decision in the comments section of a post by a former NBA player.

Jamie Foxx slams Kanye West's US presidential bid

Jamie Foxx commented on a post by former NBA player, Stephen Jackson who has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement. He took to his Instagram and posted about the Black Lives Matter Movement and Kanye West's US presidential bid. In his post, he referred to Kanye West as a clown. As he uploaded the picture, Jamie Foxx supported the post and condemned Kanye West's US presidential bid by commenting, “Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the ****!!!” See the comment by Jamie Foxx here.

Stephen Jackson's Instagram post

Stephen Jackson shared a post on his Instagram where a Kanye West is seen hugging current US President Donald Trump. Kanye West is seen wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ cap while hugging Donald Trump with a smile on his face. The post shared by the former NBA player also included a tweet by DJ Hed. The tweet read as, “No more voting celebrities who’ve never held public office… If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house why would you vote this way? America’s obsession fame / celebrity is the endgame.”

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West officially announced that he is running for US Presidency in 2020. He took to his official twitter handle and announced the decision. His wife Kim Kardashian reshared his tweet and showed her support for her husband.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

As Kanye West is making the headlines, fans of Britney spears started the trend of #FreeBritney to free the singer from her ongoing conservatorship. Fans started this trend as Kanye West was allowed to take the particular decision despite his alleged struggle with mental health issues in the past similar to that of Britney.

Promo Image Credits: kanyewestt_official and Jamie Foxx Instagram

