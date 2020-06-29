Jamie Foxx - Tina Fey' Starrer 'Soul' New Teaser Trailer Released By Disney

Jamie Foxx is all set to entertain his fans as an animated jazz musician and school teacher in Disney’s Soul. Along with Foxx the film also stars Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, and many more. Disney’s Soul was supposed to release in June but the Coronavirus pandemic led to a delay in its release. Since a new teaser for the film has dropped it has once again piqued the audience’s curiosity.

Jamie Foxx- Tina Fey ready to entertain in Disney’s animated comedy 'Soul'

Jamie Foxx fans are all set to see the Academy Award winner in a brand new avatar. Foxx will be soon seen playing the role of a jazz musician and middle-school band teacher in Disney’s Soul. Jamie Foxx’s partner in crime in this animated film is none other than 30 Rock actor and writer Tina Fey.

Jamie Foxx-Tina Fey’s Soul was supposed to release in June this year. But the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic led to a delay in the film’s release. Now, the film will release on November 20, 2020. A new Soul teaser trailer is adding to the curiosity around this brand new Disney film.

As mentioned earlier, Jamie Foxx is playing the role of a middle school teacher and jazz musician, named Joe Gardner in the film. The film’s teaser gives us the idea that while Joe is travelling to one of the best jazz clubs in town for a gig he loses his life in an accident. This accident leads to Joe landing at ‘The Great Before’- a place where new souls imbibe their personalities, peculiarities, and interests before they travel to Earth.

During his time at The Great Before, Joe Garnder bumps into a soul named 22. This meeting leads to both Joe and 22 exchanging their thoughts and experiences. On one hand, Joe is trying to convince 22 how great life on earth is, and on the other hand, 22 is helping Joe find answers to some interesting life-questions. Watch the new Soul teaser trailer starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey here.

