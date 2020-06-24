Mike Tyson Warns Jamie Foxx, Says Playing Him In A Biopic 'is Not Going To Be Pretty'

After a number of setbacks, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx confirmed last week that production for the untitled Mike Tyson biopic is well underway and he has bulked up massively to match the physique of the boxing legend. Jamie Foxx made the major announcement while talking to Mark Birnbaum during an Instagram Live session. "It's a definitive yes," Foxx told Birnbaum. "Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling," he added.

While speaking about his upcoming biopic, Mike Tyson told Charlie Mack that he has full confidence that Jamie Foxx will deliver another Oscar-winning performance. However, Mike Tyson said that he’s going to tell everything about his life to Jamie Foxx which the actor ‘has to process’. "I'm very grateful. I'm very excited about it. I'm gonna sit down and tell him the truth and he's gonna have to learn to process that,” said Mike Tyson.

The Academy Award winner said that he met Mike Tyson for the first time when he was a 22-year-old and used to do stand-up comedy. He said he and Mike Tyson “clicked” and the two soon became friends. “I started hanging out with Mike Tyson so I got to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives,” said Jamie Foxx. He revealed that he saw Mike Tyson reach the top and deal with a lot of controversy. “So what I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments."

Mike Tyson movie: Jamie Foxx reveals his workout routine

Jamie Foxx said that he’s currently doing 60 pull-ups, 60 dips and 100 press-ups to match Mike Tyson’s physique before joking, "I ain't got no legs, I ain't got no calf muscles.” Jamie Foxx revealed that he aims to weigh around 90 kgs when the filming starts, to reflect the shape of a young Tyson before gaining weight to play the older version of the boxer.

"I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike," Jamie Foxx said.

Image Courtesy: Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson/Instagram