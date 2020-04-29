Janhvi And Jacqueline Mourn Irrfan Khan's Death, Former Says ‘no Words To Sum Up The Loss’

The sad demise of ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has shocked the entire country on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai a few days before he passed away. Irrfan Khan was reportedly battling cancer for a long time.

The actor had also issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the same, back in 2018. Irrfan Khan's fans and members of the film fraternity are pouring in condolences to mourn the unfortunate demise of the talented actor. Amongst other celebs, Bollywood celebs Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have also left heartfelt condolences for Irrfan Khan's demise on their social media.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Game Night With Khushi, Boney; Exults Over This 'rare Moment'

Janhvi Kapoor called Irrfan Khan's work and artistry to be unparalleled

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to share a beautiful black and white frame of the late actor. Janhvi Kapoor shared a hard-hitting message with the picture. The actor wrote that there are no words, to sum up, what the ace actor has given to the industry through his unparalleled work and artistry. She also wrote how everyone is in a loss of words to describe what they are experiencing today with the Lunchbox actor's demise. Take a look at Janhvi's tribute for Irrfan.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To 'Irrfan Khan Saab', Says 'loved Watching Every Film Of His'

Jacqueline Fernandez pays an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez was yet another celebrity who took to her social media to share a sentimental message for the Angrezi Medium actor. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a black and white portrait of Irrfan and gave a moving caption with it. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote how the late actor will be missed and will remain forever remain in the hearts of all those who admire him. Take a look at the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi Recalls Irrfan Khan’s 'casual Instensity', Thanks Him For Inspiring Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.