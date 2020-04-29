Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To 'Irrfan Khan Saab', Says 'loved Watching Every Film Of His'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. Actor Varun Dhawan paid his tribute to Irrfan.

Varun’s tribute to Irrfan Khan

Many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan. Varun Dhawan paid his tribute, as he shared a picture with Irrfan on his Instagram handle. He captioned, “I loved watching every film of his. Whenever I interacted with him he always told me to be kind to people. His passion and love for acting was next to spirituality. Thank u irfan sir 🙏 RIP #irfankhan Saab.” [sic]. See the post below.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan’s passing away

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

