'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor Angad Bedi Cannot Stop Gushing As 'Gunjan Saxena' Is Out Now!

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi was at the top of the world after the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film released today on August 12 on Netflix and has been receiving positive reviews from the entire film industry. Take a look at the series of posts actor Angad Bedi had shared after the release of his film where he is receiving a huge appreciation for his role as the brother of the titular character.

Angad Bedi cannot stop gushing as 'Gunjan Saxena' is out now

Angad Bedi posted about his experience of working on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He plays the role of Gunjan Saxena's brother while the titular role is played by Janhvi Kapoor. Angad Bedi shared all sorts of Behind the scenes as well as a special appreciation for his costars Janhvi and Pankaj Tripathi as well. Take a look.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic based on the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat. She also rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma and written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The movie which was set for a theatrical release has finally released on the OTT platform Netflix due to the pandemic lockdown.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' reviews by Bollywood filmmakers

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl shows the life of Gunjan Saxena, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who aspired to become a pilot. Many acclaimed filmmakers and celebs applauded the movie including Satish Kaushik, who took to his Twitter handle to praise the movie. Satish mentioned that Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi’s act brought “lumps” in his throat.

Writer and Director Milap Zaveri seemed to be in awe of the film right from the beginning. He tweeted that the introduction scene of Janhvi Kapoor is “brilliant” and he also praised Sharan Sharma. Writer and Director Tarun Mansukhani also took to his Instagram to applaud the film where he congratulated director Sharan Sharma for his work.

Promo Image courtesy: Angad Bedi Instagram

