Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan's Memorable Throwback Picture In White

Bollywood actresses have always tried to upscale their fashion game every now and then. One trend that has never got out of style is the 'minimalist' look. Actresses have looked their best in gowns and dresses but they have also nailed their looks with just simple and basic attires at times. Another trend that has never gone wrong is wearing the colour white, this colour has been the perfect choice for many actors and actresses across the globe. Actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more have been absolute goals in their white attires. Below is one such throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan twinning in white that will remind you of your girl squad.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen twinning in white awhile ago. Both the actresses were seen together in simple white kurtas and loose bottoms. The actresses sported casual slippers with minimal makeup with phones and bags in hand. The picture was posted as a throwback look by one of Janhvi Kapoor's fan clubs on Twitter. The picture dated back to 2018 when the two actresses had just started with their careers in Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in multiple upcoming movies. Actress Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1 alongside actor, Varun Dhawan. The actress is also prepping up for her next movie in 2021 by the name, Atrangi Re. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kapoor will also be seen in films, Roohi Afzana and Takht.

