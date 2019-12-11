Janhvi Kapoor And Shweta Bachchan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks; See Pics

Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra celebrated his birthday yesterday with a 90s Bollywood-themed bash. The celebrations were attended by many Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, etc. All the attendees dressed up as their favourite Bollywood characters.

Bollywood celebrities dress up as their favourite filmy character

Karan Johar dressed up as Rahul Khanna from his 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, while Gauri Khan and his close friend, Kaajal Anand stepped in to don the roles of Tina Khanna and Anjali Sharma respectively. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji played the lead in the iconic romance flick.

Karan Johar took to social media to share the poster of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the picture, Karan is seen donning a jacket with a guitar in his hand, while Gauri is sporting a purple shimmery dress and Kaajal is wearing Anjali’s iconic red dungaree with short hair and a basketball in hand. The highlight of the picture was the “most embarrassed” Shah Rukh Khan in the background.

This was not the only trio who looked like their Bollywood superheroes. Shweta Bachchan tried to recreate her father, Amitabh Bachchan’s look from his song, Jumma Chumma. Accompanying her with the same look was Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor decided to dedicate her outfit to her late mother, Sridevi. She wore a yellow chiffon saree similar to the one Sridevi wore in Chandni. She completed the look with yellow bangles.

The party was also attended by Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi who decided to dress as Bollywood’s most iconic couple, Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Neha Dhupia donned the green Patiala suit complete with jewellery. The party was also attended by designer Manish Malhotra who decided to do it simply with just a black jacket that had the words ‘I am the 90s’ written across the back shoulder in glitter.

