Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor: Who Graced The Red Carpet In Style

Last night, popular faces from the glamour and entertainment industry were seen gracing the event putting forth their best fashion foot forward. From Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma and Mira Kapoor; many celebrities who graced the red carpet. With it being a super glam event let’s find out the best and worst dressed from last night.

1: Katrina Kaif:

Katrina graced down the red carpet wearing a heavily embellished and sequined cropped dress. The embellished Ashish & Diosa dress featured a noodle strap and a plunging V neckline. The Bharat actor styled her look with side-parted open wet hair, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, strappy silver heels and nude lips.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif - Which Actor Aced The Saree Game?

2: Anushka Sharma:

Anushka graced the red carpet in an extremely unconventional look by Anamika Khanna. Anushka's look was an amalgamation of various silhouettes with an extensive colour palette. The actor completed her look with light golden shadowed eyes, pink cheeks and lips and silver oxidised dangler earrings. The actor opted for black pointed stilettoes.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Look Radiant In Their Gorgeous Pink Outfits

3: Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi also walked down the red carpet dressed in an all-white ensemble. Janhvi opted for a strapless feather detailed outfit in white which was synched at the waist with a heavily embellished silver belt. The Dhadak actor styled her look with a sleek hairdo, filled-in brows, winged eyeliner, pink lips, silver heels, white drop earrings and multiple rings.

Also Read | Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

4: Yami Gautam:

The Bala actor also graced the red carpet in a multi-coloured sequin body-fitted gown. The gown had a thigh-high slit detail on it. She went for a sleek swept-back hairdo. The actor completed off her look with minimal makeup, nude lips and simple diamond stud earrings. She went for metallic silver strappy heels.

Also Read | Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week, From Taylor Swift's Shimmer To Kim Kardashian's Florals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.