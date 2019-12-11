Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are The New 'Raj And Simran'; See These Pictures To Believe

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a series of images with husband and actor Angad Bedi before attending their friend, Amrit Pal Bindra's 90s theme birthday party. The duo was seen posing with each in the modern-day attire of Raj and Simran from Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the 1995 hit film of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Neha and Angad are seen huddled together smiling in all the pictures shared before the party.

In the pictures shared by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi is wearing a sherwani with a brown waistcoat and juttis similar to what Shah Rukh Khan wore in the popular song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from the 1995 film. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is wearing a satin green dhoti skirt and kurta and dupatta and heavy golden accessories similar to Kajol. Both Neha and Angad look very much like the song’s modern era version in the pictures.

Neha Dhupia currently hosts an English podcast called #NoFilterNeha. While Angad Bedi will be seen next in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Neha Dhupia will also be seen in Waah Teri Shaadi which is in the pre-production stage, according to reports from IMDb. Angad was last seen in Amazon Prime's Inside Edge.

