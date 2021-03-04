Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Sharma Dance With Fans During 'Roohi' Promotions

Roohi is an upcoming comedy-horror movie featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on March 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the cast of the film is busy with promotions. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma interacted with fans in Delhi and even performed at the song Panghat from their film.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma promote Roohi

Varun Sharma who plays the role of Kattani in the movie Roohi is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, along with co-actor Janhvi Kapoor. The duo was seen in Delhi on Thursday, March 4, 2021, where they interacted with the media. They later even performed some steps of the song Panghat with the fans on the stage. Take a look at the images from Varun Sharma's Instagram story. Sharing the glimpse of the meet-up, Varun wrote "Roohi and Kattani in Delhi. Always the most amazing feeling to be back in Delhi with our media friends."

The plot of Roohi revolves around a ghost who abducts the brides on their honeymoons. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Bhawra, Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Roohi and actor Varun Sharma plays the role of Kattani in the film. Roohi is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy film series. The first film in the horror-comedy universe was the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. The second is Roohi, which will be followed by the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The universe will continue with a prequel as well as a sequel to Stree.

Roohi was originally slated to release in June 2020, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the film got delayed and is now the first big Hindi film to hit the big screens post the reopening of the theatres, last year. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced under the banner of Maddock Films. The makers of the film recently released a music video featuring Janhvi dancing to the tunes of "Nadiyon Paar" by Shamur.

