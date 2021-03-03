'Not Easy For Outsiders': Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Tejas' Director's Struggle For 1st Break

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has started shooting for her upcoming patriotic drama Tejas, took to Twitter and described the struggles faced by her director-writer Sarvesh Mewara. In the post, the actress who is playing the role of a woman airforce pilot described the difficulties faced by Sarvesh Mewara to get his first break in the industry as an outsider. Apart from penning her thoughts, Kangana also shared a picture with the filmmaker's family and informed how the director's mother broke down on the shooting sets after seeing her son beginning his first project.

Kangana Ranaut shares Tejas director's struggles

In the post, the actress also informed that this gesture reminded her of her parents who had also attached hopes with her to see her succeed in life. At last, the actress concluded the post y hailing the director for his vision and commenting upon the industry being hard for “outsiders” to create a mark. “Writer-Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief,” she tweeted.

Earlier, on March 2, the director took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the actress from Day 1 of the shooting. In the picture, the Tanu Weds Manu actress was seen wearing a green dress with her hair left open and a cool pair of sunglasses. The photo showed Kangana engrossed in a serious conversation with Sarvesh about her highly ambitious project. Sharing the photo, Sarvesh wrote, "With the One and Only @kanganaranaut. Day 1 Tejas."

Meanwhile, Tejas will showcase Kangana as a fighter pilot. She will be essaying the role of a Sikh officer, Tejas Gill. A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited. “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand,” she tweeted while sharing the batch from her uniform. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

