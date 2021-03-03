Urvashi Rautela Pays Tribute To Iconic Madhubala With 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Song

With Bollywood's ongoing trend for recreating old classic songs into newer versions, Urvashi Rautela has also joined the bandwagon by starring in the recreated version of Kishore Kumar's song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si from the hit movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi which features the iconic Madhubala.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Announces Release Date Of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Video

Urvashi Rautela in 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'

Urvashi took to her Instagram to announce that the official video is now released on YouTube under Saregama which holds the copyright of the song. The song is meant to be a heartful tribute to Kishore Kumar, S D Burman and Madhubala. The vocals are lent by Ajay Keswani for the song. The song that premiered yesterday on March 2 has managed to cross more than 3 million views till now on YouTube.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Pays Tribute To Madhubala In 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'; Fans React

'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' song review

The song is shot in a setting where a concert is taking place with Ajay Keswani being the lead singer in the band. While Ajay is singing the song, Urvashi steps out in a white gown looking beautiful and is seen happily dancing to the tune. Ajay is mesmerised by her looks and imagines that he is singing the song just for her. The end of the song has Urvashi dancing in the rain in a red sari with a red bindi recreating a modern version of Madhubala's outfit in the original song.

While the new song has retained the lyrics of the original song, there has been a major change in the background music. While the original track was a soothing slow number the recreation consists of a lot of beats and fast tunes which deems to be unnecessary. All in all the recreation of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is a good attempt but it is not at par with the original classic.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Is At War With Herself; Shares Picture Quipping Its "mind Vs Heart"

Urvashi Rautela's Songs and Movies

Urvashi has been a part of several songs and videos. Her video with Honey Singh titled Love Dose was one of the songs that made her into an overnight sensation. Other popular songs that Urvashi has been a part of include Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, Ek Diamond Da Haar, Laal Dupatta, Aashiq Banaya and others. She has also featured in a handful of Bollywood films namely Sanam Re, Hate Story 4 and Great Grand Masti.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Reveals How She's Kick-starting Celebrations For Birthday Month

Urvashi will be next seen in the thriller Black Rose and Bollywood remake of Telugu film Thirutu Payale 2. She will also be collaborating with Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan for an international video titled Versace.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.