LFW 2020: Janhvi Kapoor's Vibrant Dress Makes Heads Turn, Vicky Kaushal Is Sensational

One of the most anticipated events of the year, the Lakme Fashion Week commenced it's Summer/Resort 2020 with a bang at the Jio Gardens in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Bollywood duo Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal kicked off the event to fans' delight.

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal kick off Lakme Fashion Week

Turning showstoppers for Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal, Janhvi looked gorgeous in an exotic printed cocktail gown, which she styled with an elaborate neckpiece and earrings. The actress also rocked a minimal make-up look with eyeliner and a bronzer. Take a look.

The Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked like Prince Charming in a Kunal Rawal creation. He sported a short white Bandhgala with a pair of straight black pants and a waistcoat, rounding up the outfit with a smart jacket and matching loafers. However, it was his bright and charming smile that stole the show. Take a look.

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had made her debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a stunning outfit for designer Nachiket Barve on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The then 21-year-old’s outfit was from Nachiket’s Millennial Maharanis collection. Janhvi was constantly worried that she would trip while walking down the ramp in the outfit. “When he showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head, I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable,” she told media after her ramp-walk.

