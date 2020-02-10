Janhvi Kapoor VS Kylie Jenner: Who Wore The Sheer Outfit Better?

Kylie Jenner never fails to make headlines with her fashion outings. Many take inspiration from her splendid fashion sense and Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is one of them too. Here’s how.

It was in 2019 when Kylie Jenner blew away the minds of followers with her sensual avatar. She was seen donning a sheer black body-hugging gown. The gown was embellished with glistening white stones. The diva opted for a neat high pony to go with the outfit. The beauty mogul kept her look simple yet elegant by opting for nude makeup. Pink cheeks and smoky eye makeup completed Kylie Jenner’s look.

Kylie Jenner’s black sheer dress

Recently Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking inspiration from Kylie Jenner’s outfit. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor posted a stunning monochrome picture. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning a similar black sheer body-hugging gown like Kylie’s. The gown featured the same embellishment with glistening white stones like Kylie Jenner’s outfit. As soon as the picture was uploaded it reminded fans of Kylie's sheer outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s black sheer dress

While it can be extremely difficult to carry off the sheer dress, both the divas nailed the look. Kylie Jenner and Janhvi Kapoor both aced the look with elegance and poise. Who do you think wore the sheer outfit better?

