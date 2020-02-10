The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning And Flawless In White Ensembles; See Pics

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is an exceptional actor who carries herself with poise and elegance. And Janhvi Kapoor seems to be loving all-white outfits, here's proof.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices have given her fans all the major inspiration they need. Be it her airport looks or traditional looks, Janhvi can pull off anything and everything with ease. Janhvi Kapoor is making waves in Bollywood with her sartorial choices. Janhvi Kapoor always makes it a point to make heads turn whenever she steps out. 

Her recent photos are proof that one of Janhvi's favourite colours is white. Time and again, Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted stepping out in white outfits, the actor knows how to carry her outfits with grace and style. And right from easy-breezy airport looks to stunning red carpet looks, Janhvi has aced her all-white looks flawlessly. Here's taking a look at Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor’s white outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor's Effortless Looks To Take Cues From For A Date This Valentine's Day 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Looking at these photos, it is evident that Janhvi Kapoor likes to keep her looks classic and natural. Her subtle make-up and hairdo are complimenting her overall look beautifully. No wonders Janhvi Kapoor is always seen receiving tons of praise for her looks.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Walks All The Way Up To Tirupati Leaving Fans Impressed; See Pics

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar To Janhvi Kapoor: Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
CONG TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE AGITATION
DELHI: KAPIL MISHRA ON KEJRIWAL
OSCARS 2020 WORST DRESSED CELEBS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK