Janhvi Kapoor Bakes Special Cake But Khushi Kapoor Disapproves Of Her Skills; Watch

Amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, sisters- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are filled to the brim with interesting activities, mainly taking funny digs at each other and chilling. After testing their painting skills and making videos, now Janhvi Kapoor has donned the baker's hat and prepared a special carrot cake at home. But looks like Khushi Kapoor disapproved the Dhadak actor's baking skills.

How Khushi reacted when Janhvi asked her to taste

On April 21, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a video, showing the special carrot cake she made for her sister Khushi. In the clip, Janhvi is seen asking Khushi Kapoor to taste and tell her how it is. Khushi, who is all snuggled into the bed, tastes the cakes and makes a funny expression. When the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor requests her to eat some more, Khushi Kapoor tells her it is good but "I don't like it". Check out the duo's fun video here.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have similar fashion sense and these pictures prove it

Also Read | When little Janhvi Kapoor told Salman Khan her parents' marriage was made in 'heaven'

Meanwhile, looks like Janhvi Kapoor seems to be missing her dancing skills amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Last week, the star kid of Bollywood shared a video of herself performing on the song- Salaam from Aishwarya Rai’s film Umrao Jaan. She can be seen grooving to the beats, donning a pink kurta and palazzos. Her fellow friends from the industry showered her small dance piece with pouring praises. Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Atti sundarrrrrr.” Director Sharan Sharma wrote, “Live kathak session must happen soon.” Whereas, Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis on the post. Watch below-

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback pictures from her photoshoot amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read | This is how Khushi Kapoor reacts after she steals Janhvi Kapoor's outfits; Watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.