Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures From Her Photoshoot Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a bonding time with her sister Khushi Kapoor amid coronavirus lockdown. She has been quite active on social media amid lockdown and has been posting pictures on her social media account. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted a series of glamorous throwback pictures of herself. Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping her fans updated about her day-to-day life by sharing some quirky videos and boomerangs on her social media account. Check out the throwback pictures shared on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos on her social media garnered a lot of attention. In the pictures, the actor looks gorgeous with minimum makeup. Janhvi Kapoor wore a purple coloured sweatshirt and added a pink glow to her makeup. In the first picture, she had her hair open, while in the second picture she tied them up in a loose ponytail. Janhvi Kapoor shared the pictures with a simple caption claiming that the pictures are a throwback.

While being in a COVID-19 lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor has been spending time with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The siblings are seen getting creative with making a painting or experimenting with makeup as well as making TikTok videos. A picture of Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor cuddling on the sofa was shared by the Dhadak actor. The audiences showered the picture with many likes and positive comments.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made a TikTok video of the two answering a few questions. The 'most likely to challenge' taken up by the Kapoor sisters became widely famous. Janhvi and Khushi seemed to agree on all the answers, right from who is more stylish to who is meaner. Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is proof that the sisters share an amazing bond with each other.

