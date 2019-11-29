Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys A Cheat Meal With Sister Khushi Giving Us Major Christmas Vibes

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is a family-oriented person and often shares some adorable pictures with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor on her social media handle. Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram story to share a super cute boomerang video of herself and her sister Khushi as they can be seen chilling together. In the story, one can see the Dhadak actor enjoying her cheat meal consisting of French fries with some dip. Janhvi shared an endearing video of Khushi and captioned it by saying, 'Too much Khushi.' She also shared a glimpse of her cheat meal and captioned it by saying, 'Life feels Complete.' Check out the post here.

Janhvi recently spoke about her mother Sridevi

One of her Instagram stories also sees Janhvi relishing her meal to her heart's content. It can be assumed by their warm attires and the Christmas decorations on the backdrop that the siblings are in New York. Janhvi's love for her family is also evident by her statements during her various public appearances. The actor revealed in an interview during the MAMI Movie Mela about her mother. She told that her mother always gave her the advice to be a good person from within. She added that her mother, the late actor Sridevi always said that whatever you carry in your heart and think will eventually reflect on your face.

Janhvi will be seen in the film Dostana 2

Janhvi revealed that thus it is important for an actor to be a good person from within as the camera captures everything. On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting line of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen in the film Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also announced her upcoming project, Ghost Stories. Janhvi will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus, Takht.

