Janhvi Kapoor's Witty Reply When Asked About Repeating Outfits Impresses Fans

When it comes to sartorial choices, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to take extra care to impress the fashion police. This also leaves them with the challenging task of not repeating their outfits on different occasions. It is not a hidden fact that repeating outfits by Bollywood celebs is considered to be a major faux pas.

Janhvi Kapoor had an epic reply on repeating her outfits

Once, it was Janhvi Kapoor who was on the radar of the fashion police as she stepped out wearing the same outfit twice. Being a fashion icon herself, the Dhadak actor broke the stereotype when she defended her choice of repeating her outfits in an earlier interview with an esteemed publication. Janhvi Kapoor had an epic reply to this and went on to say that she hadn't earned so much money yet that she would wear new outfits every day.

In the interview, the actor also revealed that she does get affected by the trolls who constantly find faults with her outfits. Janhvi Kapoor further added that it is not possible to please everybody when it comes to her outfits. The Gunjan Saxena actor further said that she is ready to take criticisms when it comes to her work as it will help her to hone up her skills as an actor. But Janhvi Kapoor also said that how she looks while coming out of her gym is not her 'job'.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the movie The Kargil Girl

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the movie, The Kargil Girl. She will be essaying the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. The Indian air force pilot has had an inspirational story as she had helped to evacuate some injured soldiers from Kargil in the year 1999.

The film also boasts of a talented star cast. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi in the movie who will be playing the role of her father. While actor Angad Bedi will be essaying the role of Janhvi's brother, Anshuman Saxena in the movie. The film will also mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Sharan Sharma.

