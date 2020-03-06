Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Her Birthday With Not Just One But Four Different Cakes

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying her time as she is celebrating her birthday today. The actor turns 23 today and fans cannot keep calm on the occasion. They have been pouring their special wishes for the actor today.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday with four cakes

As she turned a year older today, Janhvi Kapoor decided to bring in her birthday with cakes. However, she did not just have one but four different cakes to bring in her birthday. Her step-sister Anshula Kapoor shared a video on her social media showing Janhvi Kapoor cut her birthday cakes.

From the looks of it, the cakes looked irresistibly decadent. The first cake that Janhvi Kapoor cut looked like chocolate truffle cake, while the other two looked like chocolate mousse and strawberry cake respectively. The last one was a dreamy cake which was covered with white fondant that has left us drooling.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s cakes here:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena. The film will see the actor play the titular role of an IAF pilot. The film will trace the story of India’s first woman airforce pilot. Gunjan Saxena also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It is expected to release on April 24, 2020.

In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Dostana 2. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit romcom Dostana. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and MTV actor Lakshya in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres towards the end of 2020.

