Janhvi Kapoor To Malaika Arora: Which Celeb Wore What This Week

Celebrities often push the boundaries and put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. They are always under close scrutiny of the paparazzi. Time and again celebrities have wowed their fans with their exceptional sartorial choices and have given major fashion goals to their fans. Here is a compilation of fashion recap of this week.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting an elegant multi-coloured gown which featured a necklace work. She kept her simple yet gorgeous with minimalistic makeup. To complete her look, she opted for a wavy hair-do to complete her look.

ALSO READ| Decoding Rajkummar Rao And Other Actors' Chemistry With Janhvi Kapoor In Upcoming Films

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora donned a gorgeous red lehenga. She kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. The actor accessorised her look with a heavy necklace. Hair tied in a loose bun completed the look of the diva.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor's Latest Pictures Make Janhvi Kapoor Go 'OMG', See Post

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram wished her fans Valentine’s Day in a red sensual bodysuit. She accessorised her look with knee-length strapped heels and hoops. Sleek hair left open completed the Valentines look of Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Share An Important Tip To Celebrate Valentine's Day

Alaya F

Alaya F opted for a quirky striped formal blue dress for one of her recent photoshoots. She is seen holding an umbrella as an accessory. She kept her look simple with minimalistic makeup. Alaya F also wore beige boots to accentuate the look.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Walks 3,500 Steps Barefoot To Tirupati, Shares Jovial Pics Post Prayers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.