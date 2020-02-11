Janhvi Kapoor Comes To The Rescue Of A Paparazzi At The Airport; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor has been a favourite of the paparazzi even before her first release 'Dhadak' in 2018. She is often seen posing for the cameras. Recently, she was spotted at the airport and the paparazzi went all out to get the actress to pose for the cameras. In between the chaos, a pap slipped and Janhvi's gesture will win your heart. Read here:

Janhvi Kapoor becomes the saviour

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi as she came out walking at a steady pace. The actor smiled for the cameras as they called out to her to pose. She even said Namaste to one paparazzi. As the pap was busy taking her video and trying to catch up as she walked, he stumbles and is about to fall. Janhvi immediately rushes to catch him so that he doesn't fall flat. Janhvi first asks the pap to be careful and then starts laughing. All the other paps also laugh.

Janhvi looked cute and beautiful in her simple churidar dress. She wore a white kurta with red and blue floral patterns. A plain white dupatta along with oxidized jhumkas gave Janhvi a pretty look.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to be a part of her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will release on March 13, 2020. The movie is based on an Indian Air Force Pilot. Janhvi will also be a part of the Dharma multi-starrer Takht.

