Janhvi Kapoor Is The Perfect 'Pilates Girl', Here's The Proof

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl which is a biopic on an Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena. It has been making headlines ever since the makers made an official announcement. She has also been inspiring the audience with her fitness regime. Janhvi Kapoor's gym looks are the perfect goals and paparazzi never misses the opportunity to click her pictures of the same.

Here's why Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect 'Pilates Girl'

The Dhadak actor is always seen flaunting her toned abs post her workout. Time and again, Janhvi Kapoor has been spotted wearing her seemingly favourite workout wear outside her gym. This post, back from June last year, sees her in a white tank top teamed up with shorts of the same colour. What attracted fans was the 'pilates girl' imprinted on her top that shows her love for pilates! The actor flashed her sweet smile as the shutterbugs clicked her pictures. Don't miss the similar other pictures of the Dhadak girl. Check below.

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Fans seem excited to watch Janhvi Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena.

Recently, the actor released a poster featuring her alongside Pankaj Tripathi. The poster beautifully depicted the father-daughter bond. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot, played a pivotal part in evacuating all the injured soldiers of the Kargil War in the year 1999.

Promo Image Credits - Instagram Janhvi Kapoor

