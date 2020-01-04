Kartik Aaryan Shares A Shirtless Selfie, Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Him Like A Boss

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram and shared his first selfie of 2020. This hilarious picture shared by Kartik received an even more hilarious comment from his Dostana 2 co-star that will leave you in splits. Read on to know more:

Janhvi Kapoor trolls Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor is set to have an extremely busy schedule in 2020. The Dhadak actor is busy shooting for her upcoming movies. Janhvi Kapoor was recently in the Netflix film Ghost Stories. She is currently busy shooting for her film Dostana 2, the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share the first selfie of 2020. In this selfie, Kartik Aaryan can be seen posing shirtless and with messy hair. Kartik’s friend is seen photobombing the snap. To capture this moment, Kartik Aaryan captioned the picture with: “Mere Dost Aana #Repost @unseenfriend….Titu Ke Sonu ka Unseen Dostana #firstPhotobombOfTheYear #bromance. (sic)” The bromance in this picture is visible to all.

But what caught everyone's attention was Janhvi Kapoor hilariously trolling Kartik Aaryan in a comment. Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and commented, “Maa da laadla bigad gaya”. Take a look.

As mentioned earlier, Janhvi Kapoor is a busy girl in 2020. Janhvi Kapoor is part of Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht that stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. Apart from Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to star in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that will be releasing on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in the film Roohi Afzana.

