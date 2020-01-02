Kartik Aaryan Stuns His Fans As He Goes Shirtless For His First Selfie Of 2020

Kartik Aaryan never fails to entertain his fans through his social media posts. From sharing pictures with family and friends to promoting his films, Kartik does it all. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is very active on social media and keeps his followers updated about himself. There is one more reason that fans love him for. The crazy and quirky captions that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor posts with his pictures makes fans take cues from him.

Speaking of his posts, the actor has shared his first selfie of 2020 today. And guess what? The actor decided to go shirtless for it! Well, Kartik Aaryan’s shirtless selfie looks like it is taken straight out of the bathroom. With his hair unkempt, Kartik captioned the pic as, “First Selfie #2020.” Soon after he posted the selfie, fans started pouring love for him in the comment section by sharing lovestruck and heart emoticons.

Check out the post and fans reactions here:

On the professional front, Kartik started shooting for Karan Johar's Dostana 2 just after the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie will also feature Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshay in the pivotal roles. In an interview with leading daily, Kartik expressed his excitement as he shared about his movie. He also shared that the movie is a young and vibrant film which will push the envelope and he also mentioned that he loves spending time on the sets of the film. Apart from Dostana 2, the actor will also feature in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. According to the reports, Kartik will soon fly to London to shoot for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kiara Advani.

