Janhvi Kapoor's Infectious Smile Will Make You 'go Green' With Envy

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her impressive debut in Dhadak, is one of the most promising upcoming talents in Bollywood. She is also a trendsetter when it comes to the world of fashion. The young actor often sends fans and netizens into a frenzy with every new social media update she shares. Recently, Janhvi showed off her infectious smile while donning a green attire on Instagram. In her recent post, the actor can be seen flashing her beautiful smile. Her infectious smile will definitely make fans go green with envy. Take a look at the post below.

Janhvi will soon be seen in the film Dostana 2

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the much-awaited biopic of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war and her story is extremely inspiring. The film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij alongside Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is all set to release on the theatres on March 13, 2020. Janhvi will also feature in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya which is a sequel to the original film which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Wishes She Could 'show Up In A Bathrobe', Shares Playful Pic

Janhvi will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afza

While Dostana had emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office, Dostana 2 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and unmissable storyline. Janhvi also has the film Roohi Afza on her kitty. The film will see her collaborating with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao actor for the first time. Apart from that, Janhvi will also be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus Takht. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Clicked Walking Out Of The Gym By The Paparazzi

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's 'fluid Movement' Will Set Your Monday Straight; Trainer Shares Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.