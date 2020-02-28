Janhvi Kapoor Indulges In Funny Banter With Paparazzi, Asks 'Kidhar Tak Chal Ke Aaoge?'

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her witty interviews and public appearances. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for the camera at Shashank Khaitan’s residence in Mumbai. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Janhvi interacted with her paparazzi friends. Here are the details.

Janhvi Kapoor's funny interaction with the paparazzi at Shashank Khaitan's residence

The paparazzi is often seen clicking pictures and capturing videos of their favourite celebrities. While many Bollywood celebrities prefer not to be clicked and are hesitant to appear in front of the camera, some stars enjoy and greet the shutterbugs happily. One such star is actor Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi recently marked her attendance at Shashank Khaitan's residence to celebrate the director’s birthday, keeping her look simple yet eye-catchy. Janvhi Kapoor made heads turn, as the actor opted for a black cami top teamed with blue ripped denim and cool white sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she left her hair open paired with nude makeup for the outing. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Janhvi interacted with the paparazzi and the conversation which followed after the party. While interacting with the camerapersons present, she asked, "Aap Kidhar Tak Chal ke Aaoge?" to which the paps said, "Gadi tak". One anonymous person also said, “Aap bolo Ghar Tak Bhi Jayenge", to which Kapoor laughed and sweetly said, "Aajayiye".

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Rooh Afza. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film is slated to hit the theatres on March 31, 2020. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.

