Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction To Ishaan Khatter Wrapping 'A Suitable Boy's Is All Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged relationship with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter has been in the news ever since the duo was seen together onscreen for the first time in their debut film. Ishaan and Janhvi have often declared their fondness for each other as really close friends and their appearances at parties and casual lunch dates have been a favorite for the paparazzi. Setting friendship goals for their fans yet again, Janhvi Kapoor commented on Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post with a heart emoji along with a smiling emoticon expressing her excitement to see Ishaan's upcoming film A Suitable Boy.

Ishaan Khatter has reportedly finished shooting for his upcoming BBC series based on Vikram Seth's novel A Suitable Boy. The actor shared a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film as he wrapped up the shoot for the Mira Nair movie. Ishaan Khatter will feature in the movie as Maan Kapoor, one of the suitors for the daughter of a renowned family. Newcomer actor Tanya Maniktala will be essaying the role of the daughter while actors Tabu and Rasika Dugal will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

More about the film

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies and directed by Mira Nair. The 1993 book revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh and Amit. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

