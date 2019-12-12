Just One Film Old, Janhvi Kapoor Says Working In Movies Can Be 'monotonous', Fans Upset

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is just one film old in a recent event claimed that working in films can be very 'monotonous' after a certain point of time. While the actress has a series of projects in the likes of the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Dostana, will be seen in a Netflix original film titled Ghost Stories, which is a horror anthology.

Janhvi Kapoor on working in films

Speaking about working on short films, the actress said, "I have recently done a short film for Netflix and I had a very enjoyable experience working on it. It feels good to work in a short film because mostly we do a film's shoot over 50 to 60 days. It becomes very monotonous after a certain point. In a short film, however, you go in with a lot of energy and the shoot is over quickly, without distractions. In feature films, most of the time you have to juggle between two to three shoots unlike a short film where you get the chance to finish shooting at one,"

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

On the work front, Janhvi has some interesting lineup of films in her kitty. She will be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic titled The Kargil Girl which will also star Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role and also in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. She will also be seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, where she will feature in Zoya Akthar's segment. Janhvi will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus, Takht.

