Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian And Other Celeb-inspired Corset Looks

Bollywood News

Corset tops are one of the hottest fashion trends right now. Here is Jahnvi Kapoor and some other celebrities rocking the corset look. Read to know more.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Corset tops are one of the hottest fashion trends right now. Let's check out some of the celebrity-inspired corset looks. Below are some of the celebrities who have donned a corset and mixed it up with his own distinctive style.

Also read: Gigi Hadid’s Athleisure Looks That Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Also read:  Kim Kardashian Bio, Awards And A List Of Achievements Till Date

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Hailey is effortlessly rocking a corset in this one. This is from the photoshoot of a magazine. Check out other celebrities in corset look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhavi Kapoor is rocking a slick look in this one. Her corset top looks great with her ponytail and denim. Here are some of the other celebrities who have also rocked this look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi Hadid can also be seen rocking a corset and mixing it up with her style. The model looks elegant and stunning. As you can see, corsets are becoming a trend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian also wore a corset top for her KKW beauty promotions. Kim is known for effortlessly pulling off any look. In this one, she even wore an orange corset and it still looked elegant and stylish. It is one of her most memorable looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
