Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian And Other Celeb-inspired Corset Looks

Corset tops are one of the hottest fashion trends right now. Let's check out some of the celebrity-inspired corset looks. Below are some of the celebrities who have donned a corset and mixed it up with his own distinctive style.

Also read: Gigi Hadid’s Athleisure Looks That Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym

Also read: Kim Kardashian Bio, Awards And A List Of Achievements Till Date

Hailey is effortlessly rocking a corset in this one. This is from the photoshoot of a magazine. Check out other celebrities in corset look.

Janhavi Kapoor is rocking a slick look in this one. Her corset top looks great with her ponytail and denim. Here are some of the other celebrities who have also rocked this look.

Gigi Hadid can also be seen rocking a corset and mixing it up with her style. The model looks elegant and stunning. As you can see, corsets are becoming a trend.

Kim Kardashian also wore a corset top for her KKW beauty promotions. Kim is known for effortlessly pulling off any look. In this one, she even wore an orange corset and it still looked elegant and stylish. It is one of her most memorable looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.