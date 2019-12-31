Kim Kardashian Bio, Awards And A List Of Achievements Till Date

In 2011, Kim managed to win the Favorite TV Celeb Reality Star at the People’s choice award ceremony. She also won the Entrepreneur of the Year title at the Glamour Awards. She began her career with nightclub appearances, but now she’s reportedly involved with several more projects. She has a number of businesses including Kardashian Beauty collection, a clothing line at Babies “R” Us, her family’s DASH boutiques and what not.

She is currently featured in her ongoing reality show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians for which the famous internet sensation bagged 5 different awards. She has also started branching out into various different ventures. Read more to know about some of other projects started by Kim Kardashian.

Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. pic.twitter.com/IB5cto7Mlj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

Kim Kardashian's other ventures

With the release of her Kimoji app in December, the woman famous for “breaking the Internet” managed to spread in industries the celebrities have been imagined. Her app features a customized collection of emojis including more than 250 food-, beauty- and pop culture references that are apparently in such high demand, some users had issues downloading them when they first launched.

Her reach is not limited to any sector and Kim has surely been one of the most influential women of the current generation. She has also played an influential part when it comes to her husband's amazing popular brand, Yeezy.

