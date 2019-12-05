Janhvi Kapoor Says That She Likes To Mix Men's Perfume With Women's Perfume

Janhvi Kapoor recently signed a deal with United Colors of Benetton Fragrance that made her the global ambassador for the brand. During an interview opened up about her new deal and also spoke about why she liked to mix men's perfume with women's perfume whenever she went out. Here is what she had to say.

Why Janhvi Kapoor likes to wear men's perfume alongside women's perfume

Janhvi Kapoor confessed to liking men's perfume a lot during the interview. She said that really like her papa's (Boney Kapoor) perfume, so as a kid she would often go into his room and open his wardrobe just to wear his perfume. She said that she actually really liked men's perfume and that whenever she went out at night, she liked to mix men's perfume with women's perfume. Janhvi added that it made the fragrance a little mix of tangy and formal.

As the global ambassador of United Colors of Benetton Fragrance which aims to spread the message of love through its products, Janhvi was asked what she thought the meaning of love was. To this, Janhvi said that love was the only thing one could not describe in words. She said that she really could not describe it but it was a feeling. She added that she thought that it was bigger than everyone.

Janhvi also spoke about a quote she once read which said that everything we do in life is a way to be loved a little more. She then added that whatever people do in life, it is for love; people will continue to do things for the love of others.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature in a number of upcoming movies. She will next be seen on screen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, where she will feature in Zoya Akthar's segment. She is also going to star in Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza and Dostana 2, all of which are set to release in 2020.

