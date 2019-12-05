Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Rocked The Pantsuit Look Better?

Bollywood actors are often known to set fashion trends for fans to follow. The latest trend in the fashion industry is that of pantsuits. Pantsuits are loved by fashionista as the outfit is a blend of both elegance and power which enabled the actors to make a strong style statement. The attire tends to showcase a classy yet fashionable look which enables the actors to flaunt their style with ease. B-town celebs have evidently loved the pantsuit looks as stars like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and many others are seen rocking the look.

Alia Bhatt vs. Janhvi Kapoor - fashion faceoff

Both Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have evidently been fashion icons for their respective fanbase. The two recently shared pictures of themselves sporting the pantsuit. Alia is seen wearing a black colour checkered pantsuit coupled with heels. She opted for a simple ponytail look along with the elegant black pantsuit. Check out her look below.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, posted photos of herself wearing a white colour pantsuit, contrary to Alia's black outfit. Janhvi is often seen posting photos in bright and colourful outfits but went with a rather sombre look with the white pantsuit, coupling it with an open wavy hair look. Check out her look below.

