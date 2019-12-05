Janhvi Kapoor Stuns Fans With This White Knotted Pantsuit; See Pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been active on the social media platform, Instagram. The stylish actor has shared a number of pictures that show different sides of the Dhadak actor. Right from chic gym looks and comfy casual outfits to stunning red carpet attires. Recently, Kapoor was seen rocking a white knotted pantsuit which clearly displays Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter’s boldness. She had kept her very dense and curly hair open, and she opted for nude lips and kohl-laden eyes. Her dazzling outfit was accessorised with a blingy gold bracelet and rounded off her look with a pair of clear heels. She was spotted in this all-white outfit at a perfume launch-meet and greet event. Read more to know about Janhvi Kapoor and her upcoming projects of Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos





Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film

Reportedly, Janhvi has wrapped up the Punjab schedule of Dostana 2. The second part of the Dostana franchise is going to be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan as prominent characters in the film. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is going to be Kapoor’s upcoming film which is slated to release next year. Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will be her co-stars for the film. Janhvi will also take up a small role in Karan Johar's upcoming, Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

