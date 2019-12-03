Dostana 2 Actor Janhvi Kapoor Soaks In The Californian Sun On Her Vacay

After her Bollywood debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has gained immense love from fans. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The actor has been quite active on social media these days. Janhvi is on a vacation in California with her sister Khushi Kapoor. She recently shared pictures on her Instagram handle while she was on a vacation abroad.

Janhvi Kapoor rocking the sun-kissed look

The actor is wearing a brown colour drop shoulder cardigan with a short grey skirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of thigh-high black velvet boots. The picture was taken in California, United States. Here are the pictures the actor recently posted on her Instagram account.

On the work front

The actor recently announced her upcoming film Ghost Stories. The movie will be released on Netflix on January 1, 2020. Here is the video of the actor shared on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor has many upcoming projects lined for 2020 which are Dostana 2, Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the biographical film.The actor will be seen playing the role of an IAF Pilot in the movie. She previously shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle.

