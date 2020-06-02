Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Her Parents' 24th Wedding Anniversary, Shares Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a candid photograph of her parents as she commemorated what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. The photo has late actor Sridevi posing with husband Boney Kapoor while blissfully giving a heartwarming smile. Janhvi captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary ❤️"

Fans of the actor poured their hearts out for the adorable throwback picture through their comments and likes on the post. Many of Janhvi's friends from the film fraternity also commented with heart emojis for the mother-daughter duo. Janhvi Kapoor often commemorates occasions with her favourite memories of her mother.

Veteran actor Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. On her death anniversary this year, Janhvi had posted one of her favourite memories with her and captioned the post, "Miss you everyday".

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

