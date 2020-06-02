'AltBalaji Insults Army' Trends After Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau recently filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor. He shared a video about his complaint on his social media platform. Through his video, Vikas Pathak accused Ekta and mother Shobhaa of defying the national values and for depicting an inappropriate scene about the National army in a web-series.

And now, after Vikas Pathak's video flared all over the internet, 'AltBalaji Insults Army' has been trending on Twitter on Tuesday, since morning. Netizens in huge numbers have been outpouring their thoughts about the same on the microblogging platform. Check out some of the reactions here.

Netizens slam Ekta Kapoor's show

Also Read | Anushka Sharma glows in the sun-kissed pic; says 'I know all sunlight spots of my home'

Actually the episode 'Pyaar & Plastic' in XXX 2 series is sickening because @ALTBalaji seeks to normalise that :



1. Indian Army wives are sexually frustrated & look for partners outside their marriage.



2. Incestuous relationships are extremely prevalent#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army pic.twitter.com/Kfav7JhTWH — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 2, 2020

Also Read | Jeetendra reveals remembering lines for 'Baarish 2' was tough; says 'Made me nervous'

It is also our responsibility to make today's youth aware of the sacrifice, courage and valour of our Indian armed forces. Show the stories of of our Param Vir chakra Ashok chakra. This is the time when our youth needs to be ready for sacrifices while are borders on fire — Rachana (@Rachanaprashant) June 2, 2020

Showing army men in poor light is punishable in many countries. Our country should also enforce the same steps #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army — Bharath Prabhu (@Bharath_Pss) June 2, 2020

Producing vulgar series is nothing new for @altbalaji but, this time, it has overstepped the mark, the way they have insulted the Indian Army in such an offensive manner. Now, let's raise voice to boycott this crass series.#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army#boycott_XXX2 — Parima Kashyap (@parima001rs) June 2, 2020

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army@adgpi@HMOIndia



I request you to take a strict Action agains the inappropriate scene shown in XXX2 😡



It's high time The Indian cinema world raises above sexual content and develop content that would help develop Love and grow towards the Nation. — Guruprasad Gowda (@Guruprasad2023) June 2, 2020

#The @altbalaji is always in 'news' by producing a number of vulgar web series and now it has come forth that it has insulted Indian Army through its web series called XXX Uncensored Season 2. In an episode called Pyaar Aur Plastic#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army pic.twitter.com/oBaPgWWJZD — मुकेश चौधरी (@Mukeshs27247899) June 2, 2020

Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau in the caption wrote, "Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti-national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."

As seen in the video, Hindustani Bhau also explained why he took the step. Hindustani Bhau said that he has filed the complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother as they have disrespected the Army Jawans in one of their series.

Hindustani Bhau also revealed that the Alt Balaji series shows a wife of an army officer having an illicit affair with her lover while her husband goes to war. However, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant further said that the makers have shown that the wife of the army officer makes her lover wear her husband's army uniform during their intimate moments.

In the latter part of the video, Vikas Pathak stated that this was the reason why he filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor as well as her mother and then ended the video by saying, 'Wait for what happens next'. Here's a look at Hindustani Bhau's Instagram post where he narrates his thoughts about the same.

Also Read | 'Rishi Kapoor has left behind a void that will be felt forever': Jeetendra & Shobhaa Kapoor

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Files A Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor; Read On

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.