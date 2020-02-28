Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Vision In White As She Aces This Chic Look; See

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular gen-next celebs in Bollywood right now. The Dhadak actor has also enticed her fans with her acting and dancing skills. But the actor is also a true blue diva in her own right. Be it western or traditional, the actor does not fail to make heads turn in her stunning outfits.

Recently, she graced the cover of Grazia India's latest magazine edition for their March 2020 issue. The actor attended the launch of the magazine wherein she looked like a visual delight in her white ensemble.

Janhvi pulled off her white attire effortlessly

For the event, she opted for a low cut white frilly top which extended till her pants. She complimented it with white pants too. The actor also went for a gorgeous neck pice along with the whole look. The cherry on the cake was her beige coloured heels as well as her radiant makeup and sleek hair. Check out her look.

Janhvi recently had a funny encounter with the paparazzi

Janhvi also opted for purple nail paints along with the entire look. The actor was recently at her wittiest best as she had a funny interaction with the paparazzi recently. It is not a hidden fact that she is inevitably the paparazzi's favourite child.

She comes under the media glare quite often, be it on any promotional events, red carpets or while exiting her gym. The actor recently attended Dhadak director Sashank Khaitan's birthday party. She was surrounded by the paparazzi while leaving the occasion who would not stop following her.

However, she took it sportingly and asked them, 'Aap Kidhar Tak Chalke Jaoge?' which also left the media in splits. Take a look at the video.

