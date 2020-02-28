Interesting Janhvi Kapoor Trivia That You Probably Did Not Know About

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the current generation of Bollywood. She is the daughter of Late actor Sridevi, who was an extremely talented and popular actor in the 80s and 90s, and film producer Bonney Kapoor. The 21-year-old star made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s intense romance, Dhadak (2019), alongside Ishaan Khattar. With just one film, Jahnvi won the hearts of the audience and received a warm welcome into the industry. Here’s a trivia about Janhvi Kapoor you probably didn't know about-

Trivia about Janhvi Kapoor that you would love to know

Dhadak (2019)

Janhvi Kapoor played the character of Parthavi in Dhadak

The film is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster, Sairat (2016).

Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan had banned phones on film sets after one of the film's look was leaked online.

The first look of the film was released on November 15, 2017, with the title.

Karan Johar had signed Janhvi Kapoor for Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff but the film did not go on floors for some time and he decided to launch her in Dhadak.

Late Sridevi, the mother of Janhvi Kapoor, gave the Muhurat clap for the film. The film is dedicated in her name.

Ghost Stories (2020)

Ghost Stories is Janhvi Kapoor’s web-series debut.

She appeared in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Janhvi Kapoor had to act more real in the film, so she learnt a different accent, to be more true to her character.

She shot most scenes with no/ minimal makeup.

Future projects

Janhvi Kapoor is on cloud nine after giving two hit movies. The actor’s kitty is full at the moment. She will next be seen on the big-screen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, that is Janhvi’s first women-centric movie. Kargil Girl is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film will be hitting theatres on April 24, 2020.

Next, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are also a part of the movie. The filming of Roohi Afzana is currently on, and the film is expected to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

