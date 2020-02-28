Interesting Janhvi Kapoor Trivia That You Probably Did Not Know About

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the current generation of Bollywood. She is the daughter of Late actor Sridevi, who was an extremely talented and popular actor in the 80s and 90s, and film producer Bonney Kapoor. The 21-year-old star made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s intense romance, Dhadak (2019), alongside Ishaan Khattar. With just one film, Jahnvi won the hearts of the audience and received a warm welcome into the industry. Here’s a trivia about Janhvi Kapoor you probably didn't know about-
Janhvi Kapoor is on cloud nine after giving two hit movies. The actor’s kitty is full at the moment. She will next be seen on the big-screen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, that is Janhvi’s first women-centric movie. Kargil Girl is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film will be hitting theatres on April 24, 2020.
Next, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, a comedy horror. Actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are also a part of the movie. The filming of Roohi Afzana is currently on, and the film is expected to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.
