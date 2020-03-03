Janhvi Kapoor Praises 'Roohi Afzana' Co-star Rajkummar Rao; Calls Him A 'giving Actor'

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, and Rajkummar Rao is considered to be one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Audiences and fans have been waiting eagerly for their upcoming movie Roohi Afzana which is being helmed by Hardik Mehta. Read about what the Dhadak actor had to say about her co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Read Also: Sunny Leone Calls Herself 'Mrs India' Amongst Mr India Remake Controversy

Janhvi says her Roohi Afzana co-star Rajkummar Rao is a 'very giving actor':

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana are one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The title of the film has been changed on several occasions but the makers seem to have found the perfect one this time.

Rajkummar Rao has previously worked in a similar type of film with Shraddha Kapoor in 2018’s Stree but this will be Janhvi Kapoor’s first time experimenting with this genre. Fans have been waiting for this film ever since Janhvi Kapoor dropped the image on her Instagram.

Read Also: Akshay Kumar Lists That 'one Place' Which Has Become A Must Visit For His Film Promotions

Read Also: Akshay Kumar Reveals Ajay Devgn Pushed Him Out Of 'Phool Aur Kaante'; Read Details

In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will be playing a double role. Talking to a leading internet media portal about the film and her experience, Janhvi Kapoor had nothing but only positive things to say about her co-star Rajkummar Rao. She said that Rajkumar is very giving and he loves each and every aspect of filmmaking which actually reflects on his performance.

She also said that not many actors get a chance to play a character loaded with duality so early on in their career. The Stree actor also, a while ago, had nothing but praise for Janhvi Kapoor and how she is hard working and very talented.

The movie Roohi Afzana is being directed Hardik Mehta and will also star Varun Grover, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Fans are very excited to see Janhvi Kapor and Rajkummar Rao’s pair on screen and also to see Dhadak actor's double role character. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

Read Also: Woman Knows Man's Intention When He Touches Her: Bombay HC On Mid-air Molestation Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.