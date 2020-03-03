Sunny Leone Calls Herself 'Mrs India' Amongst Mr India Remake Controversy

There have been major debates and controversies regarding whether Mr India should be remade or not. Amidst all these debates, it seems that Sunny Leone is ready for the role of Mrs India. This can be seen in her latest post on Instagram.

Sunny Leone as Mrs India

Sunny Leone, in the video, can be seen standing in front of a white and yellow brick wall. The actor is doing tricks with a hula hoop and even becomes invisible as puts her body through the hula hoop. It is a TikTok video shared by Sunny. Here is the video:

In the caption of the post, Sunny Leone wrote that maybe she does not require a watch to be invisible anymore. This is in reference to the fact that Anil Kapoor's character in Mr India used to wear a watch in order to get invisible. Using hashtags, Sunny called herself Mrs India. She also used the hashtag #MogamboKhushHogaKya.

The remake of the movie was announced to be made by the director Ali Abbas Zafar. The director of the original movie, Shekhar Kapoor, shared his displeasure about the fact that there will be a remake on his Twitter account. Here is what he tweeted:

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.



The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

According to an article in a leading daily, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, whose father Anil Kapoor was Mr India in the original movie, also talked about how it was sad to hear the same. The movie was made with hard work and is a part of Anil Kapoor's legacy. She also shared that she hopes that people respect someone's work instead of just focusing on getting a big weekend at the box office.

