Sunny Leone Calls Herself 'Mrs India' Amongst Mr India Remake Controversy

Bollywood News

Sunny Leone shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen doing magic tricks in a TikTok video as she calls herself Mrs India. Watch the video here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunny Leone

There have been major debates and controversies regarding whether Mr India should be remade or not. Amidst all these debates, it seems that Sunny Leone is ready for the role of Mrs India. This can be seen in her latest post on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet Singh Slay On The Ramp

Sunny Leone as Mrs India

Sunny Leone, in the video, can be seen standing in front of a white and yellow brick wall. The actor is doing tricks with a hula hoop and even becomes invisible as puts her body through the hula hoop. It is a TikTok video shared by Sunny. Here is the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone To Star In A New Comic Web Series; DETAILS INSIDE

In the caption of the post, Sunny Leone wrote that maybe she does not require a watch to be invisible anymore. This is in reference to the fact that Anil Kapoor's character in Mr India used to wear a watch in order to get invisible. Using hashtags, Sunny called herself Mrs India. She also used the hashtag #MogamboKhushHogaKya.

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Sunny Leone Urges Fans To Wear PETA-approved Vegan Clothes

The remake of the movie was announced to be made by the director Ali Abbas Zafar. The director of the original movie, Shekhar Kapoor, shared his displeasure about the fact that there will be a remake on his Twitter account. Here is what he tweeted:

ALSO READ | Tejashwi Cites Sunny Leone Example To Refute Forgery Claim Against His Berozgari Yatra Bus

According to an article in a leading daily, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, whose father Anil Kapoor was Mr India in the original movie, also talked about how it was sad to hear the same. The movie was made with hard work and is a part of Anil Kapoor's legacy. She also shared that she hopes that people respect someone's work instead of just focusing on getting a big weekend at the box office. 

ALSO READ | Kabir Bedi Fumes At Report About Asking For Sunny Leone's Number, Terms It 'defamatory'

 

 

First Published:
