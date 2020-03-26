Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Debut Film 'Dhadak'; Submits She Felt 'dissatisfied'

Janhvi Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about her debut performance Dhadak and exclaimed that she felt like her performance was 'stiff'. Claiming to have lacked the technical 'know-how' of acting, she stated that she lacked confidence and that the language was an issue. Divulging in detail, she added, “Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn’t as polished. It’s weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen.”

However, Janhvi's performance and the film were very well received. In an interview, Kapoor informed that she was quite happy with acceptance. She then went on to inform that she was quite happy as she worked with Shashank (Khaitan, director of Dhadak) and Karan (Johar, producer of Dhadak)

Janhvi Kapoor spoke of how she had always dreamt of being on the set and in front of the camera. She added by saying that is where she feels most alive and active. She spoke of how she feels the happiest while on the set working with her directors and co-stars. Kapoor mentions how anything can happen on the set. She also added while working on a scene when one finds a moment of honesty, it is the most exciting feeling and that nothing in the world can match that feeling for her.

In an off-beat segment, the actress also spoke about her sleep patterns while on and offset. She mentions how she has had days with just an hour or two hours of sleep and days when she has felt super energetic. She also spoke about times when she has slept for 10 hours and more and felt dull and low

After Dhadak, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short film in Ghost Stories, and has a wide slate of movies lined up. She will appear in the horror-comedy RoohiAfzana, the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Dostana 2, and Takht.

