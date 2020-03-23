Janhvi Kapoor Summing Up Her Mood In These Pictures Is A Must-see

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor played the lead role in the movie Dhadak opposite actor Ishaan Khatter, which was her debut film. Apart from giving a brilliant performance in the film, Janhvi Kapoor was also much appreciated for her fashion sense after her debut. From her airport looks, traditional looks to outdoor looks, it is evident that Janhvi Kapoor can pull off any outfit just perfectly. Janhvi Kapoor carries her stylish outfits flawlessly. Here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor that show her grace, style and different moods in her best and cute looks. Have a look:

Times when Janhvi Kapoor summed up her moody pictures in a frame:

Janhvi Kapoor is looking really cute in these pictures which are summed up in a frame flaunting her innumerable moods. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is always filled with cute and goofy pictures that will surely make you fall in love with her. Janhvi is wearing a denim outfit with hair open and slightly curled.

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a skin colour one-sided off-shoulder top. Summing up all her moods in a frame with some cute and beautiful faces altogether. These pictures show here self-obsessed nature and love for herself. She captioned her post with:



Ps: does posting a collage of myself make me a narcissist? 🤔😯🙈

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

In this picture, Janhvi Kapoor seems like enjoying her friend's company. The picture also has Ishaan Khatter and other friends having some great moments together. Janhvi Kapoor captioned this cute collage picture with different faces and moods saying.

Forever fam ❤️

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor posted this picture to wish a Happy birthday to her sister. This beautiful collage with several numbers of pictures and moods summing up all the love and cherishable moments of the celebration. Have a look at this picture here:

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

