Janhvi Kapoor Or Katrina Kaif - Who Aced The Red Shimmery Gown Look Better?

Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are both very popular names in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in today’s generation. Janhvi made her acting debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak (2018), alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actor went ahead and played a lead in the Netflix original Ghost Stories. Along with being an overachiever, Janhvi is also praised for her fashion statements.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actors. Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Since then, Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. She has also worked opposite all A-list actors and has enjoyed fame and stardom for a while now. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger.

Recently, these two divas were spotted sporting a similar red shimmery gown. The two Bollywood beauties looked absolutely stunning in their respective look. See for yourself.

Janhvi Kapoor or Katrina Kaif: who aced the red shimmery gown better?

Janhvi Kapoor has worn a red shimmery gown with a big V cut at the york. The gown is full-sleeves from the left side and sleeve-less from the other. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition, and has worn no jewellery. Janhvi has applied bold makeup.

In comparison to Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has worn a backless full-sleeves deep V-neck red shimmery gown. The actor has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition, and worn silver hoop earrings and rings. Katrina has applied nude and glossy makeup.

