Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Inspired Party Make-up Ideas

The party season is officially here, and everyone has already decided and kept their outfits ready. But the most tedious task is to decide what makeup to wear with the outfit. From shimmer and neon to the red lip look, it can get tricky to decide. This party season, get ready for a make-up menu with diverse statement-making beauty looks.

Shimmery eye makeup look:

Shimmer eye shadow makes for a dramatic beauty statement. Sparkly eye makeup can be beautiful and you can create numerous gorgeous looks with it. If you are someone who wants to go for a subdued version, opt for a base like bronze, which will pair well with muted colours. While matte shadow is more pigmented and one stroke of it will get the look, shimmery colours have to be built up.

Colour pop eyeliner looks:

A pop of colour can do wonders to an otherwise plain or casual ensemble. It is the best beauty trick which is sure to make heads turn. But the beauty tip is to wear it only on the top or bottom eyelid. You can also opt for a shimmery shadow as a liner instead or you can also mix and match colours for a dramatic look.

Glam nude look:

There are days when the minimalist in you is craving for some attention. If you are a girl who only wants a bit of oomph for parties, then this should be your go-to make-up look. The best trick to opt for is skinny felt-tipped eyeliner around the rims of the eyes and defined lashes with loads of mascara. However, no matter how effortless it may look like, it is all about mastering the art of nude makeup look.

