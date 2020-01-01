Shimmer Fashion: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's 'glitzy' Love Affair

Bollywood celebs were seen donning shimmery outfits lately. 2019 saw many Bollywood celebs in the glitzy, glamorous and super shiny avatar and regardless to say, they all looked ravishing. What's surprising is that shimmer has not taken its form in tiny accessories, but full-length dresses, jackets, jumpsuits and gowns. Shimmer trend is now picking up the pace and here are a few times when Bollywood celebs nailed it.

Ivory shimmer dress

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely glamorous and glitzy when she opted for an Ivory body-hugging full-length shimmer dress. She did not accessories her look way too much. Red lips and minimalistic makeup with her sleek hair left open completed this classic look of the diva.

Shimmer shirt and trousers

Alia Bhatt blew away the minds of her fans by donning a gunmetal shimmer shirt with matching pants. The outfit was made with sequins and a few shimmer embellishments. Alia smartly downplayed everything else with just a pair of metallic heels to let her outfit do all the talking.

Red shimmer dress

Janhvi Kapoor set the temperatures soaring by sharing a picture of her in a red shimmer dress. The actor flaunted her fit body with a shimmer dress that featured a cut-out detail. She sported a muted lip colour with a highlighted face.

Bronze shimmer slip dress with jacket

Bhumi Pednekar gave major fashion goals to her fans by donning a stylish bronze shimmer slip dress with matching jacket. The high-low jacket featured bell sleeves. Bhumi Pednekar completed her ensemble by keeping things simple with accessories and simple stilettos.

