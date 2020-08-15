'Gunjan Saxena': Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi & Director On Why The Movie Felt Personal

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix recently and has been garnering praises from the audiences. Gunjan Saxena reviews have also been mostly positive. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the titular role of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female IAF pilots to fly in combat, in the film and Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of her father. The movie is helmed by debutant Sharan Sharma.

The trio recently gave an online interview to Firstpost where they opened up about the movie and talked about their experiences of making Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The trio also talked about why the journey of making the movie felt deeply personal to them. Here is what they had to say about Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Also Read | What Time Will Gunjan Saxena Release? Janhvi Kapoor Answers FAQs

Janhvi Kapoor says the movie helped in regaining her self confidence

Talking about the personal takeaways from the movie, Janhvi Kapoor said that when she started shooting for this movie, she was really unsure about doing it for several reasons. She was bogged down and felt affected by other people’s opinions. During the course of Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor said that she regained a lot of her self confidence and self-belief. She also mentioned that gained a perspective of ultimately doing what is in one’s hand. All one needs to do is to just keep at it and keep working for it, Janhvi added.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Review: Justice Done To Story Of 1st Female Combat Pilot

Pankaj Tripathi on feeling relatable to the character

Pankaj Tripathi was asked about his preparation of playing Gunjan Saxena’s father in the movie. He said that he did not do any extensive preparation for the role beyond the normal amount. Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that while preparing for the role, he realised that coincidentally he too belongs to the similar background as that of Gunjan Saxena’s father be it economically or socially. Talking about how it felt personal while doing the role he further added that he comes from the same part of the country as that of Gunjan’s father and he thinks that he understood his concerns, dreams and his needs.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shares Beautiful Video As Wishes Pour In On Release Of 'Gunjan Saxena'

Also Read | 'Gunjan Saxena': Satish Kaushik Says 'Pankaj-Janhvi’s Performances Bring Lump In Throat'

Sharan Sharma shares his childhood dream

While talking about the movie, Sharan Sharma revealed that few things hit him on a very personal level. He said that while he went to Gunjan Saxena as an outsider to try and understand her world, her experience felt very personal to him. He mentioned that Gunjan Saxena was just a kid who had a dream of wanting to fly and talking about himself he shared that he dreamt of becoming Sachin Tendulkar but that did not happen. Sharing this memory, Sharan Sharma said that he knows the feeling of having a big dream.

Promo Image Credits: Gunjan Saxena trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.